If we had heaven on earth, we wouldn't be expected to work.
But disobedience against God demanded punishment. Man, from the beginning, has been expected to work for a living, Genesis 3:17-19.
Free enterprise in our capitalistic system is not perfect but it is the best the world has to offer. Unions demanded better pay for work well done, not more pay for work not done. We all need to work to our full potential.
Big government is not the answer; a socialist government is certainly not the answer. China's, Russia's and Cuba's socialist systems control your every move; they control how much you have, where you live and where you work.
No one has anything of value and there is no incentive to work and get ahead.
Only heaven will provide complete honesty for work well done. We will be tested on the judgment day to see what kind of work we have done. 1 Corinthians 3:13.
Ronald Johnson, Stoddard