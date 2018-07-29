Praise for Trump
I support the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.
Our governor, Scott Walker, in giving $100 per child in school (limit of $200 per family), will help support the families and our education programs.
I support President Trump on securing our borders from illegal immigrants. Thousands of immigrants without being U.S. citizens are breaking the law and are not going through the process of become U.S. citizens.
I’m happy we have President Trump vs. Hillary Clinton. She lied about the incident in Libya. She said someone else was responsible for the embassy being burned to the group and then said, “Does it really matter?”
We are experiencing the best economy, less unemployment rate under his current administration. There is more tax relief for working people.
The Republican Party needs to support Donald Trump in his efforts. We need more public support for our president, who was elected by the people.
Ronald Johnson, La Crosse