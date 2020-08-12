Ronald Johnson: Trump has helped working people

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

l support Donald Trump as president of the United States of America. All countries have borders. We cannot afford to take in thousands of people; we have rules to follow and do it legally. The tax burden on our young people will be very heavy.

Our rules are to keep drug dealers and criminals out of our country. The cost to our country is very high already with thousands more wanting to come.

The president has helped bring back more jobs and more money for the working people of our country. We need a United States of America; the liberals want everything free; this is not possible here on earth.

The Socialist government that the Democrats want will destroy all freedoms we have in the country and destroy our economy. l would like Donald Trump to continue to be our president.

Ronald Johnson, Stoddard

