I support Donald Trump as president.
All countries have borders. We cannot afford to take in thousands of people. We have rules to follow.
The tax burden on our young people is a very heavy load.
Our rules aim to keep drug dealers and criminals out of our country.
The cost to our country is very high already with thousands more waiting to come in.
The president has helped to bring back many jobs and more money for the working people of this country.
We need the United States of America.
The Democrats want everything free.
This is not heaven.
Ronald Jones, Stoddard