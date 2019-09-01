I was shocked to learn that apparently the Medical Deferred Action Program, which allows eligible migrants to extend their time in the United States to receive life-saving treatment, has come to an end.
This is outrageous. It is abhorrent. It is completely inhumane and barbaric. This action by the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump's administration must be stopped immediately.
There are children who are receiving treatment for cancer, epilepsy, cystic fibrosis and heart surgeries, all who cannot live without the medical attention they are receiving. Essentially, the United States is sentencing these children to death by telling them they have to leave the country in 33 days and leave behind their life-saving medical treatment.
This is something that cannot be allowed. This is about as un-American as it gets. This is disgusting. I fully expect that the U.S. Senate and House take action immediately to put an end to this ill-informed decision to end the Medical Deferred Action Program for these desperate children.
This is a non-partisan issue. It is a human issue and it is about time we start acting like a humane country again.
Ronald M. Fitzpatrick, La Crosse