Ronald Seeger: Seeking common good? Not in Wisconsin

I would like to thank Bill Feehan (Tribune, May 17) for the wonderful comparison of the re-opening of our economy to me driving safely in my car.

One important fact he left out, is that driving erratically and crashing into me on the highway is against the law. That's right, at one time, our state representatives actually cared enough about the citizens of Wisconsin that they enacted legislation to protect our safety. Imagine that.

Now I get it that the Republican majority in Madison could not stand it that Gov. Evers made a decision he thought was right for Wisconsin without their approval.

They knew they could have their appointees on the Supreme Court rule in their favor (shout out to Justice Brian Hagedorn by the way), but they pursued the lawsuit with no secondary plan in place, completely letting down the people they are supposed to serve.

First, the spring election and now this lawsuit makes twice in just more than a month that our state government has acted irresponsibly and irrationally just to advance its political agenda. Twice now I felt Wisconsin had the chance to be a role model for the rest of the country, but twice I was disappointed.

I'm afraid the days of working together for the common good are long gone.

Ronald Seeger, West Salem

