Rosalia Bauer: There's nothing essential about abortion

The Cynthia M. Allen column headlined, “Abortion is not essential during crisis,’’ (Tribune, April 15) has been haunting me.

Some mothers in a crisis have said: “I simply cannot see my way out.” At abortion clinics, I never heard that the killing of her unborn baby was an “essential service.” Elective? Yes.

Counseling mothers, working in places where needed supplies were donated to moms, staying overnights in a center for mothers who had no place to ‘call home, mothers came with their babies and children.

Rarely did a father come with them. People provided or donated food for the evening meal and breakfast. Then it was back on the streets for them, some searching for a job. Some found an apartment and sometimes we’d supply what was needed -- furniture, rent, clothes, especially diapers, baby formula or milk.

All this said, there is help for many mothers who are pregnant. Abortion is not an essential service; certainly, not essential during this coronavirus pandemic.

Abortion clinics will indeed lose lots of money. Money seems to be the essential need of abortion clinics. Documentation of this and of regretting their abortions are in "Redeemed by Grace," by Ramona Trevino, and the movie and book, "UnPlanned" by Abby Johnson.