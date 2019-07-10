Rain did not deter the many, many people from standing, intently listening to President Donald Trump July 4.
In the comfort of my room, I was moved from tears to a deep-down joy and pride as I listened to President Trump's address to the nation from the Lincoln Memorial.
Tears, for all the people that President Trump addressed, telling of what they had done for our country. Mentioning a few: Clara Barton, Tina Belcher, Sister Bryne helping the 9/11 victims; the Women's Suffrage; the African Americans at Greensboro, N.C.; the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King, Earl Norris who began the Honor Flights for Veterans, John Glenn, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Kitty Hawk, the women and men in our Armed Services.
Joy and pride, for the courage and commitment to our country by those killed in wars that we might live in freedom. Many were young people who wanted to let freedom continue to ring in our country.
Many are ordinary citizens who give or risk their lives to help others, with no thought of their personal danger.
Yes, as President Trump said, "We are all made by the same Almighty God." Concluding, the following two songs were sung: "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" and "I'm Proud to be an American."
Rosalia Bauer, FSPA, La Crosse