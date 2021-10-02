Rosalie “Roz” Schnick: Renovated site could attract visitors

Let’s make the right historical decision that our whole community and visitors alike will benefit from for generations by keeping the FH-FCL Site open for public use instead of on a periodic, private event-oriented basis.

We could convene a city-wide public meeting to develop Public-Private Partnerships to include tourist organizations/businesses that will work together to keep this site “For the Common Good,”

Imagine visitors coming from all over the world to a renovated FH-FCL Site that drives people to businesses and destinations that make La Crosse the place to be. They can be sent to local places that generate revenue and jobs and through exhibits learn about the (1) great Mississippi River for its rich history in the La Crosse area, (2) uniqueness of the Driftless Area, (3) rich culture and history of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and (4) significant national and international contributions made by FH-FCL staffs.

Think about the visitors who arrive on the new Viking River Cruise ships or those event goers at the newly renovated La Crosse Center thirsting for knowledge and having a place in Riverside Park to get that information.

This site could become a destination along the Great River Road that just celebrated its new All-American Road status. Many other Mississippi River communities do have such focal points along its banks but not La Crosse, the largest city along the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission (WIMRPC).

WIMRPC is working on efforts to expand tourism all along its part of the MRPC corridor, and this site could be key to bringing major tourism to downtown La Crosse.

Rosalie “Roz” Schnick

La Crosse

