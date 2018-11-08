Why in the world would the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hire and schedule a porn star to speak to students about sex?
And, why would the La Crosse Tribune make this its lead story? Hopefully, to cause readers to be incensed? Done.
At first glance, I was hoping it was “fake news” -- perhaps an attempt to satirize Donald Trump’s rantings. But reading on, it seems Chancellor Joe Gow actually sought out and promoted this ridiculous “speaking engagement.” And the Tribune – by placing it at the top of the front page – also chose to promote it.
Young people are inundated daily – through social media, TV, movies – with blatant examples of deviant and inappropriate sexual behavior. And, yes, there is inappropriate sexual behavior – it’s called pornography, defined in Roget’s Thesaurus as “filthy” and “obscene.”
Let’s not be encouraging college students to do whatever makes them feel good. Let’s encourage them to do the right things to make the world a morally better, healthier and more civil place for everyone.
Rose Eddy, Cashton