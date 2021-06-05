 Skip to main content
Rose White: A big thanks to Kabat for leading city

Kudos to Mayor Tim Kabat for leading the city of La Crosse through some trying times. He proved to be intelligent, knowledgeable and professional, and he cared about the community.

We can thank him for improving city neighborhoods, adding affordable housing units, redeveloping city parks, investing in transit, and overseeing some badly-needed street reconstruction. He saw us through the worst of the pandemic, and he left the city in a financially healthy position for the future.

Ideally, we would always have had a city administrator, but Mayor Kabat did that work. Of course, he had assistance from some highly-skilled City Council members. Now, I expect our new mayor (a former radio talk show host who brings with him no governmental experience) to push the City Council for approval to hire a city administrator. I believe things are about to get a whole lot more expensive.

Although my contact with Mayor Kabat was minimal, I always felt that La Crosse was in good hands. Our former mayor has earned his retirement, and I hope he enjoys his new work. Best wishes to that gutsy wife of his!

Rose White

La Crosse

