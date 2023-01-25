Rose White: Congress must pay the bills

It’s time to tell Republican legislators in Congress to pay the bills. The debt ceiling is not about future spending. Congress deliberates future spending during budget deliberations. The debt ceiling is about what the U.S. has already spent on credit. When Congress raises the debt ceiling, all we’re doing is paying the bills that the country has already incurred. We’ve been operating like this (repeatedly raising the debt ceiling over the years) since 1917.
To not raise the debt ceiling would throw the government into default (yes, the United States would be defaulting on the debt that we owe). That could result in higher interest rates in the future, a stock market crash, a recession, and even massive job losses. Now, you wouldn’t purposely go into default on your household debt. What good can possibly come from the country going into default?
Rose White
La Crosse