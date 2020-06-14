Rose White: Defunding police is not the answer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People talk about “defunding the police.” What does that mean? Stripping departments of funding, cutting department budgets, reallocating funds from police departments to other public services?

None of that will solve the problem of inappropriate police action nor lead to good policing. Rather, it sounds punitive to me.

We must have abandoned reason at some point to get to where we are today. Trying to save money by squeezing the daylights out of police departments that are here to protect us is the answer to nothing. It’s insane.

Police department budgets are already as tight as they can be. That’s how we arrived at 12-hour work shifts that don’t save money but play out in exhausted, stressed-out police officers. That leads to police making mistakes and, even worse, when you add in really volatile situations, disasters like the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Good policing is a priority. I’m all for positive police reform. Let’s begin by banning the 10-hour and 12-hour work days.

Ironically, the answer to our dilemma is not to cut budgets but to increase them -- to make all of the resources available to police that they need to reasonably maintain some semblance of order. Returning to more sane, humane workplaces benefits us all.