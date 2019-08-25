What do you call a tax cut that goes straight to the wealthiest people in the country? I call it socialism. Yet, Republicans desperate to re-elect Donald Trump to the highest office in the land are labeling Democrats socialists.
Americans are entitled to many socialized services that we all pay for, including emergency medical services; military, police and fire protection; transportation; and public health.
U.S. social programs (Food Stamps, government subsidized housing, Head Start, Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, Welfare, the G.I. Bill, Veterans benefits, Unemployment Insurance, Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, Earned-Income Tax Credit, Pell Grants and federal student loans) have been voted into law and are supported by Democrats and Republicans alike for the benefit of all.
Again, the costs of these programs are socialized, and I don’t know anyone who hasn’t taken advantage of one or more of them at some point in his or her life.
Recently, our Republican president’s socialist tendencies have been on full display.
In his usual fashion, without much forethought, he imposed tariffs on Chinese imports. Farmers would have had to bear the brunt of the tariffs, so they revolted.
Trump knew he couldn’t reverse his decision without looking like a fool, so he chose to bail out the agricultural industry to the tune of $16 billion and increase the federal debt to boot.
Making losses to any industry the responsibility of all taxpayers is called privatizing the profits and socializing the losses, and it’s definitely not a capitalistic practice.
Rose White, La Crosse