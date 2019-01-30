The Associated Press story in the La Crosse Tribune, “Shutdown ends for now (Jan. 26)” is interesting, but the subtitle, “Trump agrees to short reprieve in effort to bring Dems to table” is way off the mark.
Democrats are the adults in the room. They’ve been at the table since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, begging him to discuss comprehensive immigration reform. When Trump shut down the government, Democrats worked tirelessly to put 800,000 federal workers back to work.
Trump’s method of operation is throwing a temper tantrum.
He has been very successful sending Americans back to the emergency room for their health care, handing out tax cuts to his rich friends, destroying the environment, deregulating everything in sight and removing the U.S. from all forms of international agreements with allies.
He has just one more campaign promise to fulfill -- build that wall. This was the hallmark of his campaign, and the pressure is on because fellow Congressional Republicans are counting on some movement in this area for their re-election success. If he has to, Trump will use government workers as pawns again.
Interesting, isn’t it, that the Department of Homeland Security doesn’t have a southern border wall as its top priority?
Instead, DHS is requesting additional National Guardsmen to free up Border Patrol agents, more helicopters and other equipment.
Maybe that’s because the department understands the only way to build that wall is by taking private land through eminent domain. Has anyone told Texas?
Rose White, La Crosse