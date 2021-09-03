 Skip to main content
Rose White: No justification for war in Afghanistan in the first place

When the smoke clears and we have a chance to take a breath and think objectively about the war in Afghanistan, let’s remember two things. First, former President George W. Bush (Republican) got us into this war, and secondly, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (Democrat-California) was the only member of Congress to vote against it. Some called her a traitor. She even faced death threats, insults and hate mail.

There is no justification for this war that spanned 20 years and four American presidencies. There was no good way out, and there was never going to be!

