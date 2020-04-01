Rose White: Pandemic requires leadership

We’ve lost faith in our government, and that’s a problem.

Our president doesn’t value public services. He looks to the private sector for everything, and he cuts public-sector programs and services whenever possible.

“President Trump tried to cut $65 million from the Centers for Disease Control budget in 2018. He tried to cut the agency’s budget by 19% in 2019. For 2020, he proposed cutting federal spending by 20% on emerging infectious diseases and how they affect humans. Congress reinstated most of this funding, but the overall level of appropriations for relevant CDC programs is still 10% below what the U.S. spent in 2016, adjusting for inflation.” (“Did Trump Leave America Unprepared for the Coronavirus?” by Linda J. Bilmes, YAHOO News, Feb. 4.)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The private sector cannot be a substitute for the public sector. While the private sector makes generous critical donations in times of need, there are some things that government does better than the private sector. “The CDC and other federal agencies are uniquely designed to conduct specific, targeted scientific research into emerging diseases” asserts Ms. Bilmes.