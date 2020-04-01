Rose White: Pandemic requires leadership

We’ve lost faith in our government, and that’s a problem.
Our president doesn’t value public services. He looks to the private sector for everything, and he cuts public-sector programs and services whenever possible.
“President Trump tried to cut $65 million from the Centers for Disease Control budget in 2018. He tried to cut the agency’s budget by 19% in 2019. For 2020, he proposed cutting federal spending by 20% on emerging infectious diseases and how they affect humans. Congress reinstated most of this funding, but the overall level of appropriations for relevant CDC programs is still 10% below what the U.S. spent in 2016, adjusting for inflation.” (“Did Trump Leave America Unprepared for the Coronavirus?” by Linda J. Bilmes, YAHOO News, Feb. 4.)
The private sector cannot be a substitute for the public sector. While the private sector makes generous critical donations in times of need, there are some things that government does better than the private sector. “The CDC and other federal agencies are uniquely designed to conduct specific, targeted scientific research into emerging diseases” asserts Ms. Bilmes.
Here we are, without sufficient preparation, watching a deadly infectious disease spread throughout our nation that Trump initially referred to as a “Democratic hoax.” He is charged with protecting us, and his leadership is critical, now more than ever.
Is it too much to ask our president to act like a president and provide some leadership? And, no, telling states and counties and cities to get their own ventilators doesn’t qualify.
Rose White, La Crosse
