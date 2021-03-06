Rose White: Pick a political party and stick with it

The House of Representatives just passed a COVID-19 Relief Bill that, from what I can tell, got practically no Republican support. Perhaps Republicans have forgotten why they are in office. It’s called “public service.”

Golly, most of us out here in the hinterland can hardly imagine what living on the salaries and Cadillac benefits, some for life, that Congressmen and Congresswomen receive, financed by hard-working Americans. My husband and I both worked for government, so our retirement and benefits are pretty good. We’re doing OK, but I wonder about others who aren’t as fortunate.

Maybe the vote on this bill clarifies which political parties represent which segments of the population. I had to learn the hard way on which side my bread was buttered (disclaimer: I voted once for Ronald Reagan). People try to complicate politics. It’s really very simple. Are you wealthy? If so, then you’re Republican. Everybody else is a Democrat, and fully 80% of the country should be affiliated with the Democratic Party.