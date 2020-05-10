Rose White: Remember children during pandemic

When we consider all the heroes of this coronavirus nightmare (the list begins with nurses, doctors, teachers, social workers and all those who assist them), let us not forget that children who are sequestered in a home where healthy food is not available and they are in physical or psychological danger are heroes in their own right.
I’m referring to tragedies that are occurring throughout America and beyond.
Rose White, La Crosse
