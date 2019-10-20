If anyone tells you, "I don’t vote for party, I vote for the person," call that what it is — malarkey. Candidates run for office on party platforms, parties assist candidates, and when candidates are elected, they answer to party.
In 2016, Donald Trump wasn’t just the most unqualified Republican candidate on the stage, he was the least qualified presidential candidate in U.S. history. His sordid background included five deferments from the military and six bankruptcies. He had no political experience whatsoever. He called himself a businessman, but he refused to produce his tax returns.
He claimed he was going to “drain the swamp.” What made us think so?
The Republican Party didn’t care who was the last man standing. It had eight years of Democratic President Barack Obama’s legacy to obliterate. To take charge of its priorities (repeal of the Affordable Care Act, tax cuts for the wealthy, environmental degradation and de-regulation of all sorts) all it needed was a warm body.
Trump wasn’t acting alone. The party stood by him and moved in lockstep with him and his poor excuses for both domestic and foreign policy, even when our national security and global reputation were at risk.
Congressional Republicans knew that U.S. retreat from Syria would destabilize the area and lead to chaos and slaughter, but still they waited until after the dirty deed to cry wolf.
This goes to show you how powerful party is. When we go to the polls, we’re voting for party.
Rose White
La Crosse