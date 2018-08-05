The midterm elections are months away, but it’s not too soon to ask ourselves what kind of country we want America to be.
As a nation, do we still have a heart and soul?
President Donald Trump authorized the ripping of little children from the arms of their mothers and fathers who came here for asylum.
He locked children up in jails, separate from their parents, sometimes thousands of miles from each other, for weeks.
These children did nothing wrong. We heard all kinds of horror stories, including that of children being whisked away in the dead of night to other locations, sometimes by car, sometimes by plane.
During incarceration, the children had little to no communication with their parents. A federal court finally ordered the administration to reunite separated children and parents, but the fate of some 600 or so children is precarious.
How do we find parents who have already been deported without their children?
Gutless congressional Republicans sat by and watched. Is that because the president handed them repeal of Obamacare, tax cuts for the rich, and environmental degradation, and now they must surrender to him?
Their loyalty is not to the president but to the American people. We cannot trust Republicans to do the right thing anymore. We need checks and balances and that means Democrats in the majority in at least one house of Congress.
Rose White, La Crosse