Rose White: Schools are just part of tax increase

The headline, “Schools drive up property taxes” in the December 19 La Crosse Tribune is somewhat misleading.
“Property taxes levied by Wisconsin school districts have increased by the highest rate in a decade, driven in part by changes in the state budget and district referendums” writes Riley Vetterkind of the Wisconsin State Journal.
You have free articles remaining.
I admit, the 22.7% increase in school property tax is large, but a portion of the school property tax increase was voted on by referendum.
On the other hand, the city of La Crosse tax increase was not voted on by referendum, and it is 18.2%. Also, we cannot forget that critically needed public school funds continue to be siphoned off into private schools due the “School Choice” (voucher) Program.
Rose White, La Crosse