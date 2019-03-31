Congress has a job to do. It’s time to prove that our government works the way it was intended.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not exonerate President Trump of obstruction of justice. On that score, it’s inconclusive. Mueller couldn’t even get proper testimony from Trump.
Though Mueller wanted to interview the president in person, Trump’s lawyers prevented that at every turn. Already in August, they began by preparing a memo opposing a subpoena from Mueller to an in-person interview.
After months of back-and-forth between President Trump’s attorneys and Mueller’s team, the special counsel finally relented. He agreed to allow Trump and his attorneys to provide written responses that they would submit instead.
That’s no way to get to the truth, obviously, especially when one can’t ask follow-up questions, but Mueller’s hands were tied. He knew that Trump’s lawyers would fight a subpoena for the president’s in-person testimony all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Early on, Attorney General, Bill Barr expressed deep suspicion of the Mueller probe and wrote that Mueller shouldn’t be permitted to demand that the president submit to questioning about alleged obstruction.
Did Mueller intend for Barr, who was appointed by President Trump, to make pronouncement of innocence? When will Barr release the full report to Congress?
Mueller’s report lays the groundwork for Congress, as a co-equal branch of government, to oversee the president. Determining President Trump’s fitness for office is one way to proceed.
Rose White, La Crosse