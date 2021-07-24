Rose White: Time to ask, 'What is the purpose of government?'

Donald Trump turned out to be a mastermind at alienating us from our own government.

Why else would a much-needed hard infrastructure package (roads, bridges, rail systems, electrical grid, and water systems) languish so long in Congress? Why would a soft infrastructure package (all the humans necessary to operate those hard systems) languish so long in Congress? What kind of hold does the former president have on the Republican Party, perhaps on all of us?

We are still in the throes of a pandemic. Where is the attention that should be given to public health, from Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the federal level to all the local public health departments around the country? When are we going to retrofit our older schools with up-to-date ventilation systems so we can educate our kids in healthy environments? Do we still care?

It’s time to ask, “What is the purpose of government?” Each of us has to answer that question. If we find there is a reason for it, then, for God’s sake, let’s fund it.

By the way, the cost so far to American taxpayers to repair the damage done to our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is $30 million.

Rose White

La Crosse

