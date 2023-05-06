For nearly two months, then-president Donald Trump tried to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden. He even withheld $400 million in promised military aid to Ukraine, which was desperately trying to fend off the Russian invasion. Had U.S. weapons arrived on time, could that have made a difference for Ukraine?

Fast forward to today. The war has gone badly for Ukraine, and, by extension, the U.S. Unfortunately, Ukraine will probably not be able to regain territory it lost to Russia unless we get more directly involved. What are our options? Hand-to-hand combat by American boots on the ground? Or, we could aim for an all-out, deadly air war by giving Ukraine what it has been begging for — a no-fly zone, with the U.S. having to shoot down violating Russian aircraft.

We’ve been through hell with Trump. He thumbs his nose at the country he says he wants to lead. Unfortunately, he still has the support of a fair number of Americans. How can this be? Have the American people learned anything?

A lot of people had been buffaloed by Trump early on, but after all the disaster he has wrought upon America, how in the world can anyone in his or her right mind seriously consider re-electing someone so frightfully selfish and dangerously incompetent?

Rose White

La Crosse