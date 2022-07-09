Rose White: Understand the meaning of fraud

Attorneys know how to use language. They speak with intention. They don’t misuse words. So, when former U.S. Attorney General William Barr claimed, “There wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome of the (2020) election,” I sat up and took notice. Fraud, what fraud? Barr could have used many other words (election mistakes, human error, etc.), but he didn’t.

Fraud is “wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain.” The penalties for committing fraud include prosecution, jail or prison sentences, repayment plus penalties and fines, loss of future income tax refunds, and loss of eligibility to collect future benefits.

To forget to sign your election ballot return envelope is not fraudulent. To use the return address of the UPS office on your envelope if you are homeless is not fraudulent. These are innocent voting mistakes, sometimes indicating the desire to take part in the political process even if you have no place to call “home.” Maybe calling such election mistakes “fraud” will discourage concerned citizens from even trying to vote in the future. Could that be the Republican goal?

Before leaving Justice, Barr had time to at least begin the process of prosecuting the fraud he claimed was committed in the last election. How many citizens are being investigated/prosecuted? What is the status of these claims? Perhaps most importantly, why are Trump allies who pushed the idea of election fraud now seeking pardons?

Rose White

La Crosse