 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rose White: Understand the meaning of fraud

Attorneys know how to use language. They speak with intention. They don’t misuse words. So, when former U.S. Attorney General William Barr claimed, “There wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome of the (2020) election,” I sat up and took notice. Fraud, what fraud? Barr could have used many other words (election mistakes, human error, etc.), but he didn’t.

Fraud is “wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain.” The penalties for committing fraud include prosecution, jail or prison sentences, repayment plus penalties and fines, loss of future income tax refunds, and loss of eligibility to collect future benefits.

To forget to sign your election ballot return envelope is not fraudulent. To use the return address of the UPS office on your envelope if you are homeless is not fraudulent. These are innocent voting mistakes, sometimes indicating the desire to take part in the political process even if you have no place to call “home.” Maybe calling such election mistakes “fraud” will discourage concerned citizens from even trying to vote in the future. Could that be the Republican goal?

People are also reading…

Before leaving Justice, Barr had time to at least begin the process of prosecuting the fraud he claimed was committed in the last election. How many citizens are being investigated/prosecuted? What is the status of these claims? Perhaps most importantly, why are Trump allies who pushed the idea of election fraud now seeking pardons?

Rose White

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote Biden out of office in fall -- Richard Kinderman

Vote Biden out of office in fall -- Richard Kinderman

Imagine that a large private sector company had a CEO who made one horrible decision after another that adversely affected his employees and customers. All the while, this CEO blamed everyone else and refused to change. That person's employment would not last long.

Evers, Kaul must enforce state ban -- Sallie Helmer

Evers, Kaul must enforce state ban -- Sallie Helmer

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has returned the abortion decision to the states, it’s up to our elected officials to protect preborn children by enforcing Wisconsin’s pre-Roe abortion ban. Democrats whine about losing their democracy. But when democracy produces a result they don't like, they will rebel against democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News