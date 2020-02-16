Rose White: Voters must decide Trump's fate

By hook or by crook, it’s now up to the American people to throw President Donald Trump out of office.

We are the judge and jury because Senate Republicans abdicated their responsibility to us. They refused to convict Trump, claiming that what he did was bad, but that it didn’t rise to the level of impeachment and wasn’t a crime.

I disagree with the Republican senators’ assessment. I think their cowardice is shameful.

On June 13, 2019, Ellen Weintraub, Federal Election Commission chair, stated: “Let me make something perfectly clear…It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. (52 U.S.C. 30121(a)(2).”

In a July 25, 2019, phone call to Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate an American citizen. (Mind you, he didn’t go to the FBI to report someone he thought should be under investigation. He went to a foreign nation for assistance.) Trump solicited something of value (an investigation to dig up dirt on his most formidable opponent) from a foreign national (Zelensky) that would assist him in his bid for re-election.