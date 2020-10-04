Rose White: We should have produced more N-95 masks

Isn’t it interesting that according to Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage,” our president acknowledged early on that coronavirus was an illness spread by air?

On television on Sept. 18, Dr. Vin Gupta told us that we should be wearing N-95 masks to protect ourselves from transmitting coronavirus to others and contracting it from others.

He said that there had been a plan to send 650 million of these masks to American households in April, but President Trump stopped it.

Unfortunately, the masks are in short supply, but Trump could have invoked the Defense Production Act to produce the needed masks. He did not.

I have to wonder, who does President Trump care about? If we can embed computers, sensors and networking capabilities into everyday objects, enhance military capabilities for the purpose of deterring war, and produce the spacecraft and have the capability to send men to the moon and Mars, why can’t we produce N-95 masks? Is this still America?

Even if a coronavirus vaccine is developed by Nov. 3, it will not be ready for mass distribution and vaccination until the second or third quarter of 2021, and we expect the vaccine to be 50% effective.