Rose White: Why loan forgiveness is a costly idea

Maybe we might want to re-think this whole loan forgiveness thing.

Let’s be clear-eyed about what’s involved. When students take out “guaranteed student loans,” they are actually borrowing from private loan companies. Our country guarantees, with the full faith and credit of the U.S., that the private loan companies will be repaid in full. The federal government even signs and ensures these loans in case of any delay in paying them.

If borrowers default on guaranteed loans, the federal government pays the banks and takes over the loans. The private loan companies don’t lose. They are going to get their money plus interest, but, at present, it could cost the U.S. government an estimated $85 billion in loans, interest, and other fees.

Now, add future debt associated with a “loan forgiveness” program to that $85 billion. The federal government is us. Do we really want to assume all of that debt, even saddling future generations with it?

Rose White

La Crosse

