Try 1 month for 99¢

Politicians and citizens of the Democratic and Republican parties have become increasingly close-minded to a difference in opinion.

This tribalistic wave makes open discourse even more difficult because people are getting emotions tangled up in the conversation.

It isn't a bad thing to be passionate about your beliefs, but the problem arises when you hold on to them so strongly that a difference in opinion provokes an emotional response. I’ve seen numerous occasions on social media and in real life where adults get into aggressive arguments over a difference in opinion. This usually leads to attacking one’s character instead of the argument.

Getting emotions involved in controversial topics -- especially getting angry or offended -- is immature and very ineffective because it prevents you from fully understanding things from a different perspective.

This close-mindedness needs to stop but the only way that will happen is if we detach our emotions from our beliefs and by respecting each other’s opinions.

Ross Peterson, La Crosse

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0