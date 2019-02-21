Politicians and citizens of the Democratic and Republican parties have become increasingly close-minded to a difference in opinion.
This tribalistic wave makes open discourse even more difficult because people are getting emotions tangled up in the conversation.
It isn't a bad thing to be passionate about your beliefs, but the problem arises when you hold on to them so strongly that a difference in opinion provokes an emotional response. I’ve seen numerous occasions on social media and in real life where adults get into aggressive arguments over a difference in opinion. This usually leads to attacking one’s character instead of the argument.
Getting emotions involved in controversial topics -- especially getting angry or offended -- is immature and very ineffective because it prevents you from fully understanding things from a different perspective.
This close-mindedness needs to stop but the only way that will happen is if we detach our emotions from our beliefs and by respecting each other’s opinions.
Ross Peterson, La Crosse