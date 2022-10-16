Roz Schnick: Billings works hard on environmental issues

I’m writing in support of Rep. Jill Billings for her re-election to the 95th State Assembly District. As an advocate for addressing environmental issues like PFAS, and as a resident of French Island since 1972, I am truly concerned for the health and wellbeing of my friends and neighbors. The PFAS contamination that our community is dealing with requires state level advocates who care about the environment and who know how to cut through partisan politics. Jill has met on PFAS issues several times with French Island residents and Town of Campbell officials including meetings with Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Jill is fighting in Madison to address PFAS issues and has a long history of working across the aisle for our area. I trust that Jill has my community's best interest in mind when working on solutions to the difficult problems of PFAS environmental remediation. In addition to our local water concerns, Jill cares about a future for Wisconsin which prioritizes clean water, air, and energy. Jill has supported the “Forward on Climate” bill package to protect Wisconsin’s future by fighting climate change and creating new sustainable jobs. She has a proven track record caring for the environment as shown by her endorsements from the Sierra Club, Clean Wisconsin and others.

Jill Billings is the advocate we need in Madison right now, and I urge you to join me in voting for her re-election on Nov. 8.

Roz Schnick

La Crosse