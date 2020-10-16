Russ Cornford: Re-elect Rep. Loren Oldenburg

As a business owner in the 96th Assembly district I am thankful that Rep. Loren Oldenburg is running for re-election. He has shown great concern for local businesses during the economic uncertainties that have been presented by COVID-19. With his experience as a dairy farmer and a leader on several local cooperative boards, he can truly relate to the challenges that our rural communities are facing.

I am grateful that I have been able to continue working in my auto repair shop and as a first responder in Coon Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oldenburg has continually supported those of us who volunteer. I serve as the fire chief for the Coon Valley Fire Department, and I am thankful that our state representative is passionate about the safety of the homes, businesses and most importantly the residents of our local assembly district.

In the fall of 2019 it was my honor to be nominated as the “First Responder of the Year” by a member of our community. I was recognized by Oldenburg and all the other members of the Wisconsin State Assembly in one of their legislative sessions. Oldenburg has proven that he values the work of first responders by co-sponsoring Assembly Bill 469 that would create a tax credit for volunteer firefighters and emergency responders.