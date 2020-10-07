Russ Wedeking: Trump bad for economy

Is President Trump good for the economy? The answer is no! By any measure Trump's contribution to the economy is a disaster.

Starting with the 2017 tax cuts. It was presented as a percent of the economy to the taxpayers. 60% of the cuts went to people in the top 20% income brackets.

Supporters of the cuts insisted the economy would grow so fast it would more than make up for the revenues lost due to lower rates. The economy declined in each of two following years. At the same time we have increased spending so our deficit has exploded and business investing declined. This was despite promise from Republican supporters.

The president's trade war made it worse. Millions of middle class Americans were hurt.

Why has the stock market done so well? After the cuts corporations had more money and profits increased, helping boost stock prices. Also high income earners were able to invest in the market and thus increase stock prices.

Meanwhile the economy actually suffered. GNP declined from constant growth during the Obama Administration with slight growth until 2020 when the GNP fell 34.3% or $2.15 trillion first quarter and 32.9% in the second quarter and continues to drop.

The Trump administration has caused $80 billion in new taxes on Americans by levying new tariffs. It is estimated that these tariffs along with retaliatory actions taken by our trading partners will reduce economic output, income and employment.

