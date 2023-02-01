Ruth Kurtz: Help for the homeless, but what are the results?

Another headline and story regarding the revolving door on the homeless. It is good that some are being helped.

Will they get jobs, keep up the properties that are housing them, become tax paying citizens?

What happened to the properties the city bought?

Where is the accountability for the money that LaCrosse received from the federal government that was to go to this cause?

The article refers to reallocation of monies that was earmarked for short term hotel vouchers. How are hotel vouchers being paid now?

Is the homeless czar still on the job collecting a salary with no results?

The flip side: Another altercation with a woman attacking a man with a knife while he was in his van. This occurred at the "closed" Houska park!

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska