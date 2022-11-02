Ruth Kurtz: Homeless boondoggle?

Another summer is over at Houska Park. Another winter for shelters and hotel vouchers looms ahead.

No explanation on the voucher system except that it is short term using “leftover” money.

Is it one voucher per family per night? Is it one voucher per family for the winter?

Which hotels will be used? Does it even matter?

Who will be tapped during an emergency declaration? Volunteer or mandated location?

Is this the only solution/idea that the newly hired homeless czar has created?

Will there be accountability that the families are using county case managers?

Single men and women must find other shelters?

This is another bandaid for the city and county to underwrite.

Too many questions with few answers. Just another boondoggle by La Crosse government officials.

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska