Houska park closing…...again?

The latest headline is that Houska park will close no later than March 15.

It first closed on October 31. Since then, many guests have taken up residency with shelter equipment more structured than before. The city has said that they are trespassing. Are the police not allowed to arrest or fine these fine patrons?

The homeless czar (still highly overpaid and worthless) has said IF the shelters are not removed by the March date, the city will remove and dispose of anything not salvageable. The rest will be stored for at least 30 days free of charge to be picked up at will.

The area is unsafe and unsanitary, quite possibly dangerous.

Even if the park could be fenced in with a barbed wire top, those who want to will still live there.

They will find a way. They will not be asked to leave or be charged with no trespassing.

This park should be condemned as those who used to be able to use it for baseball, walking and family fun is over. The park is trash.

DO NOT sink more taxpayer money into reconstructing the area and DO NOT allow it as a campground again.

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska