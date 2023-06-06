Two parks in the heart of the city will be closed for “clean-up and maintenance.” The homeless will be asked to leave while this is completed. This will not be the first or last time, as they will return.

The Houska Park contingent has left that area for better pastures, including the site of the farmers market at Cameron Park and People’s Co-op, which has hired a guard.

What happened to at least $200,000 that was provided for the homeless situation? Where are the projects, programs and housing that this money was going to be used for? Has any of this money been accounted for?

It is time for the city to commit to its promises. It is time to fire the homeless guru.

Why can’t the homeless contingent be given a broom and other cleaning supplies to do their own clean up instead of our park workers? Why are the “residents” allowing their own doorsteps to become a garbage dump? Have the trash cans been removed?

Why are the parks allowed to be used for these encampments in the first place?

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska