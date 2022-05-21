Ruth Kurtz: Money for homeless could be better spent elsewhere

This is a follow-up to my previous letter regarding unsheltered individuals and Houska Park.

The city has now agreed to use over $262,000 to corral the homeless/unsheltered at the park. The money is to pay for water, electricity, wash stations, security, food and more. The number of people have doubled. Who is directing them to our city?

Why do I still see the same people carrying cardboard signs on the street corners? Why isn't someone sending them to their tent city? If you say anything or give them anything not to their liking, you can be sure to get a snappy remark or the one finger salute.

They may tell you this is from the Biden administration, but rest assured, it is still tax money that could be better spent elsewhere.

Critic: This is Ruth writing. I have a voice of my own.

If you had the courage of your convictions, you would write your own rebuttal letter to the Tribune for all to see.

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0