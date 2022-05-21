 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruth Kurtz: Money for homeless could be better spent elsewhere

This is a follow-up to my previous letter regarding unsheltered individuals and Houska Park.

The city has now agreed to use over $262,000 to corral the homeless/unsheltered at the park. The money is to pay for water, electricity, wash stations, security, food and more. The number of people have doubled. Who is directing them to our city?

Why do I still see the same people carrying cardboard signs on the street corners? Why isn't someone sending them to their tent city? If you say anything or give them anything not to their liking, you can be sure to get a snappy remark or the one finger salute.

They may tell you this is from the Biden administration, but rest assured, it is still tax money that could be better spent elsewhere.

Critic: This is Ruth writing. I have a voice of my own.

If you had the courage of your convictions, you would write your own rebuttal letter to the Tribune for all to see.

People are also reading…

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Life is based on science not faith -- Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel

Life is based on science not faith -- Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel

The May 15 letter to the editor "Courts shouldn’t impose faith on us" stated that "the concepts of when life begins and personhood are all issues of faith. Outlawing abortion because it is murder is based on the extreme religious belief of some -- not all -- Americans."

Parent should be responsible for kids -- March Schweitzer

Parent should be responsible for kids -- March Schweitzer

The latest racially motivated mass killing in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old got me thinking. We see so much in the press these days about "parental rights." I wonder if it is not time to think more about "parental responsibility."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News