Not again.

The latest news on Cameron Park is that it will be closed July 31. There will be signage and a group of people notifying the illegal campers.

City employees will once again deep clean, fumigate and remove garbage for the “unsheltered.” The park will then reopen in early August.

At that time the unsheltered people will return. Why? Because they can without consequences.

A camping ordinance explaining the “rules” has been passed but no one will be enforcing that. The rules are weak. Is no overnight camping already an ordnance? If so, why are camps allowed to exist?

How many times will this cleaning occur and at what expense to the city taxpayer?

There are no positive changes to what is happening, especially from the well-paid unsheltered guru.

Market Square ramp is no longer safe to anyone parking or living there. Recently a woman confronted a man, a mirror was broken and she used a sharp piece to slash his hand. She was arrested and is already out on a $1,000 signature bond.

The city continues to coddle and pacify this group instead of enforcing laws already in place.

Where will this end?

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska