Ruth Kurtz: No solutions offered on homeless

The latest two-part series on how to reduce and care for the La Crosse area homeless was nothing but more rhetoric, meaningless words and no solutions from the "cream of the crop" La Crosse government.

So far the plethora of programs and free services has not changed anything.

When will you realize that the more you give for free, more will be expected and more people will arrive?

What will the winter bring? Another $50,000 trashing of a hotel?

To my critics, have the courage to write your own letters to the paper.

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska 

