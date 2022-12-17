Ruth Kurtz: Outraged by conditions in city parking garage

Saturday December 10, we went to a play at the Weber Center. Due to all the activities going on in the area and the heavy traffic on Front Street for Rotary Lights, we were unable to park on the street. We had to use the ramp across from Piggy’s which we always avoid. If only we could have done that on Saturday.

On our way back to our car, we had to climb two sets of stairs to the second floor. Elevators were not working. The steps were filthy, strewn with garbage, rotting food, and feces The smell of urine was overpowering. A person was sleeping on the landing with filthy clothes all around him. This was a disgusting end to our evening. There were out of town visitors this night, I wonder what they thought of our fair city?

Houska Park closed since the end of October? NOT!!

Many tents still appear and a recent drive by shooting occurred.

Where are the shelters for the singles and hotel vouchers for the families? Nothing has been resolved. The well-paid so-called czar of the homeless should be fired.

The only published solution is to use the “city-owned" structures for the homeless, taking away the well kept senior center. Thank you mayor and common council.

La Crosse taxpayers….what is wrong with you? When will you rise up and say ENOUGH?

Ruth Kurtz

Onalaska