I believe a healthy community depends on mutual support of all components from the very young to the elderly; hence, I am a member of the La Crescent Neighbors Day committee and the Lancer Strong committee.
This committee was formed several years ago to support the La Crescent- Hokah Public Schools because good schools in good condition are an integral part of the puzzle.
The ISD 300 bond referendum will renovate part of the current Elementary and add a new wing.
This will not be a ‘Taj Mahal” but it will help seal the deal when young people are looking at La Crescent as a place to raise their family.
Currently the new water slide in the park and our test scores do not quite compensate for the unreliable elevator, non-ADA-compliant 65-year-old restrooms, or a gym floor that a ball will not bounce on.
The state provides schools with maintenance funds to cover basic needs like roofs and parking lots, but not enough for renovating decaying infrastructure.
How to deal with aging schools is a common problem in small towns throughout Minnesota. School boards, administrators and community members have advocated for help in addressing this issue and the Legislature did address one part of this problem by changing the formula for taxing farmland.
The school district and Lancer Strong have worked hard to provide the information voters need to make their decision through fact sheets, mailings and personal contacts. Please vote yes.
Ruth Nissen, La Crescent