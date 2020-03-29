Ruthann Schultz: Striebel deserves write-in vote

I write this letter to heartily endorse Joella Striebel as a write-in candidate for La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, District 1.

I have known Joella professionally and personally for more than 10 years. Joella is a person who has always impressed me with her dedication to her family, her community and her profession.

I have seen Joella advocate tirelessly for those who feel they may not have a voice. I appreciate her interest in looking at all sides of an issue and I have seen Joella’s passion and dedication in giving back to her community. As a former non-profit executive director, I have seen her address social and community issues with integrity, an open mind, and a desire to examine all sides.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While I do not live in District 1, I do know that her neighborhood means so much to her and her family.

If you live in District 1 and have not met Joella yet, please take the time to call her or reach out to her on social media.

District 1 needs a candidate like Joella who will put your interests and the growth of your neighborhood community first. Please remember to request your absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov or by calling the city clerk and write in Joella Striebel.

Ruthann Schultz, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0