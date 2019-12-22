Ryan Bentz: Economic growth under Trump is strong

It's an interesting time in United States politics.

We are seeing a circus surrounding our president like never seen before in recent history.

At times,t can be discouraging to see and hear but it begs the question: Are the circus and attacks on President Trump really warranted?

We must try to remove all emotion or bias and focus on the facts. Let's look at the media representation of the president. According to a 2018 media research center study, 92% of media coverage on the president was negative.

With such a bias in the mainstream media, it makes it difficult for any positives the president has done to be represented.

Recently the president broke 4 million jobs added since his inauguration. To add to this we have seen constant record highs in the stock market and investor returns.

We also have seen GDP growth go over 4% for the first time in years while also seeing wages rise. So is this assault on the president really earned? It looks like just another political game that we have gotten so sick of.

Ryan Bentz, La Crosse

