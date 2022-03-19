Ryan Born: Supporting Rick Cornforth in District 19

I am writing to urge the voters of District 19 to support Rick Cornforth for supervisor. I have known Rick for over 15 years, and he has been dedicated to the La Crosse area and its betterment for as long as I’ve known him.

Rick has responded promptly to my inquiries as a past constituent, and I know this is the case for his current constituents. Rick even responds to inquiries from those not in his district to ensure their concerns are listened to and addressed.

While everyone won’t always agree, Rick will listen to people and explain his position so there can be a degree of understanding. I am confident that when Rick makes a decision in his role of supervisor, that he has the best interest of his district and the entire county in mind.

Ryan Born

Onalaska

