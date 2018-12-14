Two tribes dominate the climate change discussion: the camp listening to the environmental advocates backed by science and the camp listening to the Republican Party backed by the fossil fuel industry.
Few are connected to these conflicting sources of truth so we put our faith in one tribe. However we get there, we can always justify our choice.
If you are undecided or have yet to ask yourself why you really chose your tribe it is enlightening to ask: Which source is likely lying to me? Is it more likely there’s a cabal of interdependent scientists and government agencies collaborating to generate fake data to shape environmental policy? Or is it more likely the fossil fuel industry is collaborating to deny their product’s role in reshaping our world?
A great leap of imagination is needed to string together the vast majority of scientists and agencies across the world, collectively plotting to undermine the fossil fuel industry. It doesn’t take much to imagine an industry trying to protect its own product and investors – the smoking industry provides a great comparison.
Four-fifths of every oil and gas lobbying dollar spent in 2018 went to Republican candidates and to the tune of roughly $100 million by the mid-terms. It’s not even a conspiracy. It’s corporate interest openly paying politicians for a service, to advocate for their industry. Politicians, Democrat or Republican, who don’t honestly represent their constituents are culpable and so are the citizens who do not hold them accountable.
Ryan Glennie, La Crosse