Sally Steele: What has Ron Johnson done to help us?

As people head to the polls on November 8, it is a good time to ask ourselves what has been accomplished over the past two years.

A much-needed infrastructure law to repair roads and bridges, clean up our water supply, and expand internet access was passed with bipartisan support but without the vote of Sen. Ron Johnson. He didn’t even bother to read what it offered.

The Violence Against Women Act was finally reauthorized by a bipartisan vote. Johnson voted against this measure.

The first bipartisan gun safety legislation in 30 years was passed. Johnson voted to do nothing to improve gun safety despite the fact that there have been over 300 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.

Bipartisan legislation was passed to support veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits. Johnson blocked this bill until pressure from state veterans' groups caused him to change his vote.

The Inflation Reduction Act was passed to help with deficit reduction, lower the cost of prescription drugs, fight climate change, and extend tax credits for the Affordable Care Act. Johnson voted against this.

Rather than recognizing the need of 65 million Americans who depend upon Social Security and Medicare, Johnson suggested slashing funds and reauthorizing funding on a yearly basis.

Before you cast your vote, reflect on all that Ron Johnson has opposed that would benefit Wisconsin citizens. Ask yourself “What has he done to help us?”

Sally Steele