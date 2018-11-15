The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse “strives to diminish its environmental footprint as much as possible,” according to the UW-L website.
There have been many attempts to do this through different sustainable resources on the campus.
The joint committee on environmental sustainability states that sustainability needs to be effectively included in all future institutional planning at UW-L. One sustainable project that should be done is with the recreational center.
The rec is open 18 hours a day to students and community members. With the new section of the rec, there is now a greater demand for energy usage throughout the day.
All the energy used creates a larger amount of CO2 that is emitted into the atmosphere, which UW-L is trying to reduce. An investment of equipment that captures energy generated during workouts and gives that energy to an electrical grid through the wall outlets should be made.
This helps to create a carbon-free energy source for the rec and potentially other buildings on campus.
By implementing this project there will be major costs, even if we only invest in a few machines. By having some of this equipment, we will eventually see a profit through energy savings. This is a big investment, but worth every penny.
It will benefit the university and community, knowing that there are greater sustainability efforts being made for the campus. UW-L has many possibilities for the future and this is one that can create a big impact for the campus and the environment.
Sam Roetering, La Crosse