Samantha Boland: Thanks to our social workers

March is National Social Work Month.

I would like to take a moment to thank all social workers from the past, present and future.

Social work is a rising field of study. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects social work to rise by 11% within the next 10 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the National Association of Social Workers. A thank-you tribute is encouraged as many benefits that are in place such as Medicare, Medicaid, health insurance, mental health services and much more were advocated for by social workers.

Social workers work in just about any setting where help is needed. Some of the areas where social workers are found include schools, hospitals, adoption agencies, counseling services and nursing homes.

As a student at Viterbo University, I would also like to thank our Social Work faculty: Jennifer Anderson-Meger, Janet Holter, Irene Teneyck and Debra Daehn-Zellmer for all their hard work.

Samantha Boland, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0