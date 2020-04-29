Samantha Johnson: Essential workers should have priority

Samantha Johnson: Essential workers should have priority

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm an essential worker and I am out there risking my safety everyday for the nonessential people.

What I don't understand is why a package of an additional $600 is given to the nonessential workers -- some making more than they would at work while the blunt of them still living their life like there is no virus, it's like a long paid vacation and that tees me off while I'm out there risking my life.

How does one justify this? It's no wonder why people don't want to go back to work. Only the business owners who have something to lose.

Samantha Johnson, La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News